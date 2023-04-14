Mountain lion reported in Casper
CASPER (WNE) — The Natrona County School District alerted parents to the possibility of a mountain lion in east Casper Thursday morning.
The district sent out calls and posted to Facebook around 7:30 a.m. a statement advising parents and students to be aware of their surroundings.
Wyoming Game and Fish was aware of the lion and monitoring the situation.
“He’s going to be moving out of his situation if he hasn’t already,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesperson Janet Milek told the Star-Tribune in an interview. If necessary, “we plan to immobilize and relocate it to a safer place,” she said.
Milek asked residents to call the Game and Fish dispatch and 1-877-WGDF-TIP for sightings of the mountain lion or other wild animals. This line will reach Game and Fish after hours.
Photos circulating on Facebook show the lion walking west on 15th Street in front of Manor Heights Elementary School sometime Thursday morning.
The statement also urged residents to call the police and remain inside homes and vehicles if they see the lion.
Mountain lions are a typically nocturnal species and are most active in the evening and early hours. Milek said residents should bring pets inside and keep outdoor lights on. She also encouraged awareness of surroundings at all times, not just in the case of a reported sighting.
Residents should also not feed wildlife, whether that be the turkeys or deer that frequent Casper neighborhoods.
Animals have been known to venture off the mountain, normally in the spring. Sightings in Casper are not altogether uncommon.
In June of 2022, a black bear was spotted in a west Casper neighborhood.That bear was caught and relocated to the Bighorn Mountains. In October, a bull moose was spotted in Evansville.
Second student arrested for threats
GILLETTE (WNE) — A student was arrested Wednesday for making terroristic threats following an alleged and unspecified threat involving Twin Spruce Junior High. The incident follows the Monday arrest of another student who was accused of threatening a school shooting last week.
In a recorded phone call to parents Wednesday night, Twin Spruce principal Dana Lyman said there had been another threat made to Twin Spruce that had been “thoroughly investigated” with help from the Gillette Police Department and that the student who made the threat was incarcerated.
Police arrested a 12- or 13-year-old girl for terroristic threats, a felony, at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
She’s unnamed and is listed as a “female juvenile offender.” Her full date of birth and arrest location were redacted.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats earlier this week due to his connection to an alleged school shooting threat last Thursday.
Lyman deferred comment on the situation to the police.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday morning that the investigation into the original threat is ongoing and that the threat made this week is believed to be related to the threat made last week.
“There have been rumors of threats and we’re investigating every lead,” Wasson said.
The nature of the second threat and whether it was a school shooting threat has not been clarified.
Secretary of State reiterates opposition to all ESG investments
CHEYENNE (WNE) — During the State Loan and Investment Board’s April 6 meeting, in which it considered two proposals for investment of state funds, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray voiced his strong opposition to approving any investment which considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, according to a news release from Gray’s office.
“At all levels, I remain committed to pushing back on the woke clown show ESG agenda, which I view as diametrically opposed to our financial well-being and way of life,” Gray stated in the release. “ Whether it be in my role on the State Loan and Investment Board, or carrying out my duties as Secretary of State, I will continue to stand up against ESG.”
The state treasurer must obtain the State Loan and Investment Board’s approval of the material terms of instruments governing investments in alternative assets before the Treasurer’s Office can make any such investment.