Thirty-five Honor Farm inmates test positive for COVID
RIVERTON (WNE) — Thirty-five inmates tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the Wyoming Honor Farm north of Riverton - a drastic increase when compared to recent months.
No Honor Farm inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire month of February, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and only three inmate diagnoses had been recorded for the entire year leading up to March.
“I’m not sure I understand what’s contributing to the spike,” WDOC transparency division deputy administrator Paul L. Martin said Friday. The Honor Farm can house up to 279 inmates, according to the WDOC.
Martin also thought it was “strange” that this week’s increase was isolated to the inmate population.
No Honor Farm staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the WDOC said.
Martin said both staff and inmates at the facility utilize face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and officials who work with confirmed COVID-19 patients don “medical-grade” personal protective equipment. Some employees also have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Martin said, noting that they were included in the “Phase 1B” of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.
Inmates also share common areas, Martin said, so “it’s not surprising to see a high count in a living unit.”
Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are moved to a “containment living unit,” Martin said, and inmates who have been exposed to the virus are isolated to protect those who were not exposed.
NWCC enrollment dips
POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College’s spring 2021 enrollment was in-line with what it typically sees relative to its fall enrollment.
Preliminary figures show the total headcount stood at 1,442 students this semester, down just one from the fall. Meanwhile, the full-time equivalent (FTE) — which is the total credit hours taken of all students divided by 12 — was 1,133.4. That represents a roughly 6% decline from last fall’s FTE of 1,204.8, but was consistent with historic trends; spring enrollment is usually about 7% lower than the fall FTE.
The college has struggled with enrollment over the past decade, which has been a trend across the country and state for most institutions. NWC’s headcount from the fall 2009 semester stood at 2,198 and sank to 1,461 by the fall of 2019, according to the Wyoming Community College Commission.
That 33.5% at NWC was the steepest decline among the state’s seven community colleges, according to the commission data. The next-highest was Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, where the headcount dropped 30.7% over the same period. Northwest College, however, started out with one of the highest headcounts in the state relative to the population of the county where it’s based.
In 2009, NWC’s headcount represented 78 students per 1,000 residents in Park County. In comparison, Casper College had 62 students per 1,000 Natrona County residents.