EWC set to return to in-person classes this fall
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Eastern Wyoming College announced this week that it will conduct in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.
According to a press release, both the Torrington and Douglas campuses will be in-person this fall, and registration is now open for new and returning students.
“We look forward to having our students and community return to campus and return to in-person learning and activities,” said Mr. Roger Humphrey, vice president for academics /interim vice president for student services.
Even though the plan is to hold classes in-person, officials at EWC will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments accordingly.
Wyoming First Lady Gordon’s hunger program launches ‘Grow a Little Extra’
EVANSTON — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is partnering with the University of Wyoming Extension to launch a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Grow a Little Extra.
Instead of reinventing the wheel, this collaboration uses existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger. Wyoming Hunger Initiative Regional Directors Dr. Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, both from University of Wyoming Extension, spearheaded this effort to encourage gardeners to Grow a Little Extra this year in order to provide produce for their neighbors in need.
The Grow a Little Extra campaign will target three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens that can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations who want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
Anyone in the state of Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Cent$ible Nutrition Program.