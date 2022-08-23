CASPER — A week after one of the most discussed elections in Wyoming’s history, a panel of lawmakers will consider changes to the state’s voting system.
The Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee will discuss a ranked-choice voting system and whether to implement special elections if one of the state’s top elected officials departs.
The committee will also consider two other important issues in Wyoming: housing and liquor licenses. The meeting, which is open to the public and will be streamed online, will take place in Casper on Thursday and Friday.
As has become the norm over the last couple of years, the corporations committee will consider election reform legislation. That includes implementing a ranked-choice voting system similar to the one used last week in Alaska’s primary.
Ranked-choice usually work like this: The number of votes a candidate gets are determined by how many residents rank the candidate in the top spot. If no one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, it will trigger the lowest vote-getter to be cut.
Then, on every ballot that had the lowest vote getter ranked first, the No. 2 candidate will move into the No. 1 spot and earns more votes.
This process continues until one candidate achieves a majority.