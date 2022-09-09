Bighorn Mountain stock
File photo |The Sheridan Press

CASPER — More than 40 Wyoming places now have new names, after a federal effort to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women from federal landmarks.

The term “squaw” has historically been used, often derogatorily, as an ethnic and sexist slur. The Department of the Interior, under the leadership of Laguna Pueblo member Secretary Deb Haaland, issued an order last year calling for more than 650 public places in the United States that use the term to be renamed.

