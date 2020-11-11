DOUGLAS — As COVID-19 cases in Wyoming surge and health officials cannot keep up, they now are asking infected individuals to do their own contact tracing and notifications. Protocols for contact tracing changed in Wyoming last week, according to Converse County Public Health Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin, who went live on social media Nov. 5 to go over the new methods.
“Contact tracing is where we are notified someone tested positive for COVID. We then contact them and do an investigation as to who they’ve been in contact with and who we need to quarantine. The problem is, with the large (COVID-positive) numbers our state has experienced within the last two months, we are unable to keep up on contact tracing. In a lot of cases, people aren’t getting their call when they know they’ve been exposed. It’s happening throughout the state,” Cowardin said. The recent dramatic increases in Wyoming’s case counts have added to the delays.
Wyoming Department of Health was handling much of the contact tracing statewide after it got to be too overwhelming for local staff; then the numbers even got too high for the state to handle. WDH brought in 20 members of the Wyoming National Guard to help, and it still wasn’t enough.
Now, WDH has contracted out the contact tracing to a private company who will be handling it, Cowardin said.
“One of the big changes throughout the state is that we will no longer be contacting people who need to quarantine. We will contact the person who is the positive case and ask them to contact people who they have had close contact with.