CHEYENNE — Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
Many stakeholders said they also opposed an electronic system in future elections, and hoped the state would consider hand-counted paper ballots.
Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler and Election Division Director Kai Schon presented the certification draft bill up for consideration, which Schon said was not a new concept.
He said the state has been adhering to federal requirements for the last 16 years, and the legislation assures the elections process is protected by codifying it.
It was also noted by officials that none of the machines were connected to the internet.
Among the supporters of the bill was Sublette County Clerk Mary Lankford, who represented the clerks’ associations. She said it is critical to know the equipment was certified and not hackable in order to provide the secure elections that Wyoming does.
“There’s roughly 40 states that have some component of federal certification, and the Election Assistance Commission is who was charged with coming up with those guidelines,” Schon testified. “And so what it does is it creates a system that has to adhere to very stringent security requirements, operability requirements, user ability, adjudication — all that stuff is built into these guidelines. And so it really protects us as a state, as well as other states.”
Wheeler and Schon added before the start of the meeting that it would be their last Joint Corporations Committee meeting. Both plan on leaving the office for new professional opportunities before the end of the year. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, will likely take office as the new secretary of state in January. The electronic voting systems bill passed by a 12-1 vote but was preceded by nearly two hours of debate regarding election integrity in the state.
“We need to go back to a paper ballot and an ink pen,” Cheyenne resident Don Odom said. “There’s no maintenance, there’s no intense certification like was just mentioned; you’ve got a paper record if a recount needs to be done, and there’s no way it can be tainted or doctored. You don’t have to worry about paying for patches down the road, and I just believe we need to go back to the old way of doing it.”
While lawmakers recognized his concerns, some pushed back on issues that can occur with paper ballots.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he remembered at least one recount in which the result of the election was altered because of disputes about how the paper ballots were counted.
“It’s not perfect, either. We’re striving for perfection. We all are in this thing,” he said. “But it’s hard to find a system that really is perfect, and the paper ballot system had its problems.”
Odom responded that paper ballots are less difficult to destroy, and it is easier to make a few keystrokes on a computer and disrupt the election.