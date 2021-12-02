CASPER — Wyoming’s chancery court is now open, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox announced Wednesday. The court will handle business and trust cases on “an accelerated schedule,” a release from the state’s judicial branch said.
For now, three district court judges will take on chancery cases in addition to their existing caseloads while the state finds someone to appoint as a full-time chancery court judge in 2023.
Wednesday’s release said that Judges John Fenn of Wyoming’s 4th district, Richard Lavery from the 3rd district and Steven Sharpe in the 1st district have experience in business litigation.
Once that judge is named, the court will move into a courtroom in the new Thyra Thomson State Office Building in Casper, which is set to begin opening in February.