Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — The prospects of crossover voting legislation finally becoming law this year is much more likely after the Senate on Tuesday revived a defeated bill and moved it to a more favorable committee. 

About half an hour before the Senate broke for lunch, Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, moved to re-refer House Bill 103, a crossover voting bill that died last week in the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee with a 3-1 vote, to the Senate Revenue Committee. 

