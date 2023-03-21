Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

POWELL — Wyoming still has a chance to be the first state to have an official stablecoin in the cryptocurrency financial sector. 

On Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the Wyoming Stable Token Act to become law without his signature. He said that after vetoing a similar bill following last year’s legislative session, the sponsors worked to resolve many of his concerns. “Nevertheless, I continue to harbor some reservations about the potential impact this program may have on Wyoming’s hard fought reputation as a thoughtful and strong leader in the world of digital assets,” Gordon said in a letter to Secretary of State Chuck Gray. 

