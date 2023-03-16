suicide prevention ribbon stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s suicide rate has fluctuated in the past decade, but mental health advocates are celebrating the first drop in recorded suicides since 2018.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number of suicides among Wyoming residents decreased from 190 in 2021 to 149 last year. This was a substantial percentage change of 21.6%, compared to the decrease recorded between 2017 and 2018, when the number of suicides statewide dropped from 156 to 148.

Recommended for you