BUFFALO — Wyoming, again, had the highest rate of suicides per capita in the United States in 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
At 182 deaths, the state’s suicide rate is a little more than 31 per 100,000 individuals, more than double the national average of 14.
In Johnson County, five community members died by suicide in 2020, the highest number since 2001, according to data from the Johnson County coroner’s office.
“It’s always a punch in the gut when we hear someone dies,” said Bill Hawley, the county’s prevention specialist and president of the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Mountain West states rank consistently high year after year — Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Idaho and Colorado come just after Wyoming on the list compiled by the non-profit organization Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
Carolyn Pepper, a professor of psychology at the University of Wyoming, studies suicide in the region. She previously told the Bulletin that the Mountain West’s rural landscape can foster isolation and a lack of resources, as well as more consistent access to firearms, is a likely explanation for the phenomenon.
The Rev. Doug Wasinger, pastor of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and a coalition member, said that gun safety and safe storage is an important tool in suicide prevention locally.
“Another big piece of it is the access to firearms and making it a lot easier and quicker to exercise that moment of bad judgment,” he said.
Dave Harness, county coroner, said that in performing toxicology reports on individuals who die by suicide, it “rarely” comes back without substances, except in cases with teenagers. Substance use disorder, Hawley said, often goes hand in hand with mental health struggles.
“When someone is self-medicating with a mind-altering substance, whatever it might be — and in Wyoming, it’s alcohol — when they do that, and that self-medication isn’t ending their pain, it’s depressing,” he said. There is also a stigma associated with mental illness, though continued education and aware ness make these conversations easier, said Wes Hartman, licensed counselor and coalition member. Reducing the stigma among community members, especially those in the “helping professions,” who deal with the public often, he said.