CASPER — Wyoming will petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove federal protections from grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday.
Since grizzlies were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1975, the region’s population has climbed from 136 to more than 1,000.
The bears’ expanding numbers confirm that the species has met and exceeded all benchmarks for recovery, Gordon told reporters during Thursday’s news briefing.
“By all measures, the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population has recovered biologically,” Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said during the call.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2007 delisting of grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem was overturned by a federal judge in 2009. Its 2017 delisting attempt was overturned the following year.
“Grizzly bears have expanded beyond those places that would be considered biologically and socially suitable,” Nesvik said. “Right now, the state doesn’t have any way to proactively manage those bears, and to control that expansion. Essentially, it’s very much a reactive response that we have under federal management.”
If the bears were under the jurisdiction of the state, the Game and Fish Department could implement other tools, including grizzly hunting, to limit that expansion.
But conservation advocates say the bears’ populations aren’t expanding outside their standard habitat. Rather, they’re traveling farther in search of food, which is becoming increasingly scarce, partly because of climate change.
Predator populations also self-regulate, said Andrea Zaccardi, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. Bears’ numbers are limited by the capacity of their habitat.