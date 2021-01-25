GILLETTE — President Joe Biden wasted no time this week in beginning to make good on one of his key campaign promises — eliminate power generation from fossil fuels by 2035.
Just hours after his inauguration Wednesday, the 46th president signed an executive order for the United States to re-enter the 2015 Paris Agreement. Less than 24 hours later, he placed a 60-day moratorium on new federal oil and natural gas leases and permits.
The Paris Agreement has been signed by more than 180 nations with a goal of reducing the world’s carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants by 32% from 2005 levels by 2030. Becoming part of the agreement was one of the final high-profile commitments made by President Barack Obama’s administration.
It also was one of the first targets of President Donald Trump’s administration. He didn’t waste much time pulling the U.S. out in 2017 and defended the move throughout the rest of his term.
While Biden’s executive order made a splash as one of his first moves as president, putting the United States back into the climate change agreement doesn’t mean a huge shift for America’s energy industry in practical terms, said Rob Godby, director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
That’s because even without being in the Paris Agreement, the competitive marketplace and energy industries are adjusting on their own to reduce CO2 emissions, he said. The result is that even without being in the agreement, the United States already is close to some of the emissions benchmarks outlined in it.
“We’re certainly closer to those than we would’ve thought we’d be five years ago,” Godby said.
As power producers continue to retire coal-fired power plants ahead of schedule and take that generation out of the picture, renewables are gaining a larger piece of the pie to the point of now making up the majority source of U.S. electricity. That’s resulted in an accelerated reduction in CO2 emissions from coal plants.
It also means that while coal is often targeted as the greatest CO2 offender, natural gas may start gaining more attention. The underlying impact of the agreement could be more regulation of and pressure on natural gas-fired generation.
“If we’re going to try and meet the Paris accord, right now gas might be where coal was,” Godby said. “You can argue indirectly that renewable energy subsidies have accelerated their advantage, but could we have a more holistic energy policy that considers all of the above with the driving aspect of control of emissions rather than source of energy?”
What does it mean for the Cowboy State?
For Wyoming, renewing the commitment to the Paris Agreement and the 60-day moratorium signals another paradigm shift in U.S. energy policy that’s toyed with the Powder River Basin and the thousands of workers reliant on it like an emotional yo-yo.
Anticipating Biden’s policy shift, many companies worked to secure leases and permits before Trump left office, said Paul Hladky, vice president of Gillette-based Cyclone Drilling.
Hladky questions the legality of halting energy exploration on federal lands because agencies are legally tasked with maximizing the value of the public’s resources.
“The responsibility is show profits for stockholders and provide a domestic energy source. They’re obligated to do that,” he said. “Don’t begrudge an oil and gas company, or the government, for trying to maximize for its investors, which is the people of the United States.”
He also said that while policy plays a key role in shaping the direction of the nation’s focus on energy, the marketplace has more actual impact. That many people outside energy-producing communities like Campbell County don’t know much about where their energy comes from is another challenge.
“There’s a real disconnect in where our energy comes from and how it’s produced,” Hladky said, likening it to people thinking their food comes from grocery stores and not farmers and ranchers. “It’s really market driven, but policy does play into that.”
While the overall goal of the agreement is a 32% CO2 reduction, individual states have different benchmarks within that. For Wyoming, it’s 44%.
It also puts the United States at a competitive disadvantage, said U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
Barrasso responded quickly to Biden’s Paris Agreement order.
“A return to the Paris climate agreement will raise Americans’ energy costs and won’t solve climate change,” he said in a prepared statement. “Under the agreement, the Biden administration will set unworkable targets for the United States while China and Russia can continue with business as usual.
“It will result in spiking electricity bills and higher prices at the pump. These are additional burdens during a particularly tough time for Americans and for every small business. It hurts America’s competitiveness and gives a free pass to our adversaries.”
Barrasso also said Biden and the accord itself are misleading in perpetuating that the United States is the world’s leading driver of climate change. In fact, China is by far the largest CO2 offender, accounting for more than 40% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.
“It hurts America’s competitiveness and gives a free pass to our adversaries,” Barrasso continued. “The Paris climate agreement is based on the backward idea that the United States is a culprit here, when in reality the United States is the leading driver of climate solutions.”
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming is concerned that the Paris Agreement will be just the tip of the iceberg of the new administration’s attempts to curb oil, gas and coal development in the U.S. That may look good on paper in Washington, D.C., but impacts real people and families in communities that rely on those industries, according to a statement responding to Biden’s executive order.