WyoTech overview.jpg

A crowd takes a tour of the new Dave Kuhn Training Facility at the WyoTech campus on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 90,000-square-foot, $16 million facility.

 Courtesy photo | Carol Ryzcek, Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE — WyoTech, a Laramie technical school, is helping to meet a national need.

That was the sentiment expressed by school, community and business supporters who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday for a 90,000-square-foot, $16 million training center on the WyoTech campus.

Recommended for you