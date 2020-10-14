JACKSON — Yellowstone is taking steps to vastly improve cellphone and internet service in the developed parts of the 2.2-million-acre national park.
The National Park Service is vetting a plan to allow Diamond Communications to install fiber-optic cable along 187 miles of road, lining most of the Grand Loop Road, everywhere from Tower Falls to Madison Junction to West Thumb.
“The project is needed because existing communication systems are at capacity and do not function as intended during peak season,” Yellowstone officials wrote in a “scoping document,” now open to public comment.
Park officials touted benefits, including the ability to attach files to emails, faster credit card transactions, more reliable cell connections and text messages that go through during the busiest of times.
Those high-speed connections would be restricted to the developed parts of Yellowstone. Most roads would still lack any connection, Yellowstone telecommunications chief Bret De Young said.