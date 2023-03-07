YstoneFlood2.jpg
Buy Now

A shot of Yellowstone National Park’s North entrance road between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said flooding caused by a combination of torrential rains and melting snow caused sufficient damage at the park to keep its northern portion closed for a long period of time.

 Courtesy photo | National Park S

POWELL — When Cam Sholly first arrived at Yellowstone National Park in 2018 to take over as superintendent, he immediately started discussing his core priorities. 

They included big ticket issues like improving employee housing and business practices, strengthening the ecosystem and heritage resources, investing in infrastructure, building coalitions and partnerships and delivering a world-class visitor experience. 

Tags

Recommended for you