JACKSON — Barely a week after floods wiped out roads in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park, officials plan to reopen the park’s southern loop Wednesday with a license plate-based system to control the amount of visitors to the park’s southern half.
National Park Service Director Charles “Chuck” Sams III also announced Sunday that officials will likely allow access to more than 80% of the park’s roads shortly afterward.
“In the next two weeks, we will be opening the northern loop,” Sams told a crowd of reporters Sunday afternoon, referring to the northern portion of the park’s well-known figure eight road. When it opens, the northern loop will only be accessible from the south, Sams said. Due to significant damage on Yellowstone’s north and northeast entrance roads, both of those entrances will remain closed. But Superintendent Cam Sholly said commercial permit holders like wildlife tour operators may be able to take guests into the park via the Old Gardiner Road at some point this summer.
That byway is currently being upgraded as an alternative to the north entrance road connecting Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs that was largely wiped out by the Gardner River’s floodwaters.
The destruction left Gardiner largely disconnected from Yellowstone and businesses that operate out of the northern gateway town worried about the season ahead. It also separated Yellowstone employee families who live in Mammoth from the Gardiner school system, park employees who live in Gardiner from their place of work, and the southern Montana town from the park’s supplementary fire and EMS and law enforcement resources.
“We will get there, and we will get there, I think, a lot faster than people expect,” Sholly said.