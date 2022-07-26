yellowstone national park hot springs.jpg

Yellowstone National Park hot springs attract tourists during the late summer 2020 crowds.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park visitation was far lower than in recent years for June, largely because for 10 days all gates were closed and for most of the month visitation was restricted due to the historic flooding.

The park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June.

