CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park visitation was far lower than in recent years for June, largely because for 10 days all gates were closed and for most of the month visitation was restricted due to the historic flooding.
The park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June.
This is a 43% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits), which was the most-visited June on record, according to a park release.
On June 13, all entrances to the park closed as flooding on the northern section of the park wiped out whole sections of the North and Northeast entrance roads and damaged large amounts of infrastructure. All park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours.