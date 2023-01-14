Brooke Street Inn

Brett Sundstrom, who has been homeless, talks Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, about his time living at the Brook Street Inn in Gillette. The Inn is part of the YES House’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project and helped Sundstrom get back onto his feet. He now attends and lives at Gillette College while he earns a degree.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Brett Sundstrom has been homeless since April 2021.

That month, he made the decision that he would rather be homeless than stay in the home he grew up in any longer. He was being neglected, and said his self-esteem and respect for himself had bottomed out.

Tags

Recommended for you