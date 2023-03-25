YES House Mentorship
Aden Fulton, 17, chats with his mentor Steve Boothe over snacks and Mountain Dew during a Campbell County Chamber of Commerce mixer Thursday at Gillette College.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar

GILLETTE — A high-schooler and a senior citizen walked into a community college Thursday evening.

Aden Fulton, 17, and Steve Boothe, 65, filled their plates with candied bacon and chicken, and they each grabbed a can of Mountain Dew at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer at Gillette College last week.

