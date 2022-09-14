yellowstone national park hot springs.jpg

Yellowstone National Park hot springs attract tourists during the late summer 2020 crowds.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

POWELL (WNE) — A portion of the southern part of Yellowstone National Park was closed temporarily Monday due to hazardous conditions at a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.

On Sept. 6, Northwestern Energy staff reported smoke coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.

