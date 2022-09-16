Teton Mountains stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — A Teton County climber turned businessman has effectively given away his multibillion-dollar business, aiming to earmark company profits for fighting climate change and protecting undeveloped landscapes across the world.

“Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits,” Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, 83, wrote in a letter posted to the homepage of his company’s website Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended for you