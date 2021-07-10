SHERIDAN — The world would be a very different place without Eagle Scouts.
Imagine a world without the contributions of astronaut Neil Armstrong, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, journalist Walter Cronkite or President Gerald Ford — all former Eagle Scouts.
The mark of the eagle can be seen in Sheridan as well, but you have to know where to look. You can see it in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and at the Three Poles Recreation Area.
Last year, while the COVID-19 pandemic was still in full swing, four members of Boy Scout Troop 117 completed their Eagle Scout projects and earned Scouting’s highest ranking. And, as folks explore Sheridan this summer, they’ll see the community has changed for the better due to these boys’ efforts, according to Assistant Scoutmaster Wendy Gale.
“Eagle Scout projects can be just about anything, but they all start with an idea and a passion,” Gale said. “We ask the boys to use that passion to make their community a better place.”
Each of the projects completed last year is unique, Gale said, and they represent the personalities of their creators, who each grew as leaders and young men through the endeavor.
“It has been super fun watching these boys reach their culmination of Scouting,” Gale said. “They each got something out of the experience, but it’s different for everybody. For one boy, it might be learning to advocate for himself. For another, it might be stepping out of his shell and seeking funds. For others, it’s all about learning to delegate responsibility. But, regardless, they’re all learning how to be leaders and men of character. This experience is something they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
In celebration of their once-in-a-lifetime accomplishments, The Sheridan Press interviewed Sheridan’s newest Eagle Scouts.
Henry Dickinson
Some of 17-year-old Henry Dickinson’s earliest memories involve the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery near his home.
“It’s where I learned to bike and drive,” Dickinson said. “And as someone who’s always had a very strong love of history, I always thought it was neat.”
Henry chose to give back through the cemetery he loved and indulge his love of history by restoring and preserving the Grand Army of the Republic section of the cemetery. The Grand Army of the Republic was a fraternal organization of veterans who served in the American Civil War.
The project involved everything from cleaning up the graves themselves to installing a solar light for the flag pole to rotating two Civil War-era cannons 180-degrees so they would face outward, as in military tradition.
The work itself took only one day and was followed by a small workshop where Dickinson taught his fellow Scouts how to properly maintain graves. But the bulk of work took place in the months leading up to his single day of work, he said.
“The vast majority of the project was planning and research,” Dickinson said. “Submitting my proposal, finding the people I needed to contact and learning whether I needed any permits from city government. I needed to make sure I jumped through all the hoops in order to get the job done.”
After all that, the project itself was relatively straightforward, Dickinson said.
“I think one of the big surprises was how quick the actual work part was after months and months of planning and sorting things out,” he said. “Navigating the bureaucracy took time, but it was worth it in the end. I think the end result is something to be proud of.”
Dickinson added he hopes his project draws more attention to some of Sheridan County’s lesser-known historical chapters.
“Even if you’re not aware of it, there’s always a good bit of local history no matter where you are,” Dickinson said. “And there will always be a need for people to preserve it. I can’t do it all by myself. It’s a responsibility we all share.”
Gaige Vielhauer
Eighteen-year-old Gaige Vielhauer’s project involved the creation of eight log benches, which have been placed along the trails of the Sheridan Community Land Trust.
Creating the benches was a painstaking process spanning a month-and-a-half, according to Vielhauer.
But the most challenging parts of the project? Basic arithmetic and hardware shopping.
“We had to go back to the store many times because we kept counting wrong,” Vielhauer chuckled. “When we thought we needed four more bolts, we actually needed four more bolts per bench, which is 32, not four. I definitely learned that you have to make sure you have everything you need so you don’t go to the store multiple times.”
The 8-foot-long and 3-foot-high benches were made by splitting logs in half, Vielhauer said. While Vielhauer didn’t operate the chainsaw, he spent days sanding down the logs. After that, he drilled holes, installed bolts connecting each bench to its stand and filled the holes with resin. He then coated the benches with resin and an oak stain.
Throughout the process, Vielhauer developed his leadership abilities while leading a group that varied in size from three to nine people each day. The benches were presented to the land trust in late October.
Vielhauer said the completion of the benches marked a satisfying end for his Scouting career.
“To finally earn my Eagle Scout felt like an amazing accomplishment,” Vielhauer said. “Throughout this process, I would ask myself if I really wanted it, but my parents would remind me it was extremely beneficial for me, and that I was going to love being an Eagle Scout. They were right. It definitely makes you feel better as a person to know you can accomplish something like that.”
Harrison Herman
How can you garden when you can’t get down in the dirt?
That was the question facing many of the residents of the Sheridan VA, who might benefit from the center’s therapeutic gardening program but couldn’t utilize it because they were in wheelchairs or walkers. And it’s a question 18-year-old Harrison Herman wanted to answer.
For his project, Herman created raised garden beds for the VA. And while COVID has prevented him from returning to the VA to see his handiwork in action, he’s heard anecdotally they’ve been well received.
“I know last year, they still got some product out of it, and they had some flowers and small peppers and stuff like that,” Herman said. “It seems like they’ve really enjoyed it.”
Getting the project off the ground last summer proved challenging due to the COVID pandemic, Herman said.
“At the time, the Scouts weren’t meeting for our regular troop meetings,” he said. “We would normally meet every other week, but there was a time during the pandemic when there were no meetings for at least six months. So it was hard to let people know I was getting started.”
COVID also complicated the delivery of the beds to the VA, since the campus was on lockdown and not permitting visitors, Herman said.
“There were definitely times where I felt I wouldn’t get it done in the time I needed, largely because COVID restrictions made it difficult,” Herman said, “But we still got it done in pretty good time.”
He added the project taught him how to be a better leader and listener.
“I definitely learned how to accept other opinions and listen in order to make better decisions,” he said. “I tried to stick with what I thought was best while accepting the guidance and wisdom of others, and the beds turned out better because I listened and accepted my team’s advice.”
Joe Dillon
For 16-year-old Joe Dillon, becoming an Eagle Scout has been a lesson in patience and perseverance.
“There were some points where I didn’t think I would actually make it to Eagle,” Dillon said. “When high school first started, I was so caught up in other things, I didn’t think I would have enough time for it.”
Eventually, Dillon committed to earning Scouting’s highest honor, no matter how difficult. But his project, which involved creating picnic shelters at the Three Poles Recreation Area, tested him even further.
“There were some pretty hectic parts,” Dillon said. “The weather wasn’t always nice, and it was a challenge to keep on track. It was a pretty tedious little project, so it was all about being patient enough to see it through to the end.”
Dillon’s project was unique, Gale said, because of its cost. Before Dillon hammered his first nail, he had to raise $4,000 to fund the effort, which he primarily did through his GoFundMe page. After fundraising, Dillon turned his attention to design and, eventually, construction.
“He was the planning board and the foreman all in one,” Gale said. “He wore many hats through the course of the project.”
Dillon said he was honored and proud to complete the project and earn his new ranking. He plans to utilize the virtues he learned in Scouts once he enlists in the military. Successful completion of his Eagle Scout requirement makes Dillon eligible to enlist at a higher rank than the typical E-1 rank where most members of the military begin.
“It was definitely worth it,” Dillon said. “Hard, but worth it.”