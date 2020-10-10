SHERIDAN – With current enrollment at 3,554 in the district, total positive cases constitute 0.310% of the student population. All positive student cases originated outside of school.
“The vigilance of our students and staff continue to yield encouraging results,” said Craig Dougherty, SCSD2 Superintendent of Schools. “There has been no spread in our schools, which clearly tells us that our safety protocols are working.”
“Our goals are to keep students and staff healthy, keep school open, and keep working families at work,” Dougherty continued. “So far, we are succeeding thanks to collaboration with parents, students, Public Health, local pediatricians, and district staff.”
Voluntary COVID-19 testing
Public Health and local pediatricians advise parents to avoid rapid or antibody tests when choosing to have their children tested for COVID-19. Instead, parents should request PCR tests, which are available at local pediatric offices and Urgent Care. Per direction from Public Health, SCSD2 schools will not accept results from a rapid or antibody test.
Home screening
SCSD2 requires that students and staff screen for COVID-19 symptoms each day before coming to school. Information for a step-by-step process
COVID-19 best practices
The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Wyoming Department of Health:
● Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with anyone outside of your household.
● Wear cloth face coverings when out in the public.
● Stay home if sick. (If you are concerned that the symptoms you are experiencing are outside of your normal everyday condition, please consult your physician.)
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.