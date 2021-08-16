SHERIDAN — Just a month into its 2022 fiscal year, the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority spent the entirety of its $10,000 maintenance budget.
During a special meeting Aug. 10, the board voted to appropriate $10,000 to make updates to the wood exterior of the building currently being rented by Weatherby, Inc. at 1550 Yellowtail Drive.
With the maintenance fund drained, any additional maintenance expenses will be funded out of SEEDA’s $5,000 miscellaneous line item over the next two months, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs.
During its regular Oct. 26 meeting, the board will consider pulling $10,000 out of its cash and investments on hand to refill the maintenance account for the remainder of the fiscal year, Briggs said. According to its fiscal year 2022 budget, SEEDA has $1.05 million in cash and investments.
The Weatherby project will involve restoring the exterior wood of the building, Briggs said. The protective varnish has started to come off after two years due to weather exposure.
According to Briggs, maintaining the exterior of the building is part of the organization’s agreement with Weatherby. But it doesn’t come cheap.
Briggs presented two options to the board during the special meeting. The first involved refurbishing the existing coat of varnish with the same product, which would cost between $4,000 and $6,000 and need to be replaced every two years.
The second option, and the one selected by board members, involves removing the existing varnish and treating all the wood with linseed oil. This project is more expensive — a combined $10,000 to remove the existing varnish and add the linseed oil — but is expected to have a slightly longer life of between three and five years, Briggs said. Subsequent applications of linseed oil — after the existing varnish is removed — are expected to cost around $2,000 a piece, Briggs said.
Briggs said SEEDA’s facilities manager Kent Andersen recommended the linseed treatment.
“In the long term, the linseed oil is more efficient and cost-effective,” Briggs said. “…When you reapply the linseed oil coating, you don’t have to remove anything after this initial stripping of the old product. So it’s just easier from a maintenance perspective.”
While board members agreed the linseed application was the best of the options, board chair Gary Koltiska encouraged the board to consider long-term options for the exterior of the building. He noted SEEDA could accumulate thousands of dollars in maintenance costs during its 20-year lease agreement with Weatherby and recommended looking into other options such as covering the exposed wood with metal.
“We’re responsible for that maintenance over that 20-year time frame, and it does start adding up,” Koltiska said. “…I’m afraid (this facility) is going to bankrupt us over time if it keeps going like it is…We need to look at ways to defray these costs.”
Briggs said he was open to looking into other options for the property at the board’s discretion, but any major changes would require an amendment to the organization’s existing agreement with Weatherby.
In 2018, Weatherby — the iconic firearms manufacturer — announced it would move to Sheridan from California, where it had operated since its founding in 1945. The company has been based out of its current 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Sheridan since 2019.
The company will lease from SEEDA until 2039, at which time owners have the option to purchase the building and assume all maintenance costs, Briggs said.