SHERIDAN — During their Oct. 19 meeting, the Sheridan County commissioners approved the operations of the county’s third company offering pari-mutuel betting on horse racing.
307 Horse Racing, which currently offers betting on live and simulcast horse races in Gillette, is expanding its operations to Sheridan where the company will operate out of the Little Goose Liquors building, which will continue to have its bar and liquor store.
“We are looking forward to moving into Sheridan County,” CEO Jack Greer told the county commissioners during an Oct. 18 staff meeting. “We love it here.”
Currently, the company’s Sheridan location will only offer betting on simulcast races and historic races, Greer said. However, the hope is to eventually offer live races in Sheridan as they do in Gillette.
“The revenue we generate here (from simulcast racing) can lead to bigger and better races in the community,” the company’s Chief Financial Officer Kyle Ridgeway said during the meeting.
Currently, Sheridan County also offers horse betting through Wyoming Downs and the Horse Palace. The existing operations will not be impacted by the approval of a third operation in the county, according to County Commissioner Nick Siddle.
“We think healthy competition is always good for the economy,” Siddle told the Press. “All off-track betting and racing establishments directly contribute tax money into the county. 307 Horse Racing appears to have a solid business plan and has had success in other venues, so we thought they should certainly be welcome in Sheridan.”
In addition to its Sheridan and Gillette locations, 307 Horse Racing is also in the process of expanding into the city of Casper, according to minutes from Casper City Council.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
Following last week’s snow storm — and a power outage that closed the Sheridan County Courthouse for most of Oct. 12 — the county is looking into the cost of purchasing backup generators for many of its facilities including the courthouse, Sheridan County Public Health and the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office.
“I just think we’ve been kicking that can down the road, and it’s time,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said during a county staff meeting Oct. 18. “(In this last outage) we lost a couple of cameras and a couple of pumps in the heating system. Whenever we have surges, not only are we without electricity to serve the public, we’re also losing equipment. So I think it’s time.”
Obermueller said she is working with Sheridan’s ACE Inc. to determine an estimate for the purchase and installation of the backup generators.
In a letter approved as part of Tuesday’s consent agenda, the commission asked U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney to support the creation of a Federal Railroad Administration working group that would develop cost-benefit and economic impact analyses of expanding rail service into the rural northwest United States, including Wyoming.
“As Sheridan County continues to grow, reliable and affordable transportation will play an important role in the prosperity of our community,” Siddle wrote. “A long-distance intercity passenger rail system would boost our tourism, enhance our economy and expand our businesses.”
The letter approved by the commission, along with similar letters sent recently by Sheridan City Council and Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, is part of a larger initiative being led by Dan Bilka, coordinator for the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Coalition.
Bilka and his partners are looking to form a Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Working Group through the Federal Railroad Administration to flesh out what a full passenger rail system could be in the Greater Northwest region. Currently, there is language in the proposed federal Infrastructure bill that could “serve as a springboard” to create that working group, Bilka said.