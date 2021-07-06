SHERIDAN — Although the Sheridan WYO Rodeo will return next week, the trolleys that once transported thousands of rodeo-goers each summer won’t be.
The trolleys were sold by the city, via an auction website, to an anonymous buyer in New Mexico earlier this year, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
City staff sold the vehicles following a search for a local buyer, McRae said. When no buyers came forward, the sale was opened to national buyers.
The two trolleys were purchased for a combined total of $21,700, which was added to the city’s general fund for Fiscal Year 2022, McRae said.
The city purchased the vehicles in 2000 and 2001 for $133,004, which included private donations and a Transportation Enterprise Fund grant, according to City Public Works Director Lane Thompson.
The trolleys were operated through a mutual agreement between the city and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Foundation signed in 2000, McRae said. Under the agreement, the city operated the trolleys with the Chamber reimbursing the city for all related costs including fuel, maintenance, advertising and driver costs.
City Councilor Jacob Martin said the trolleys cost roughly $17,500 a year including $4,100 in maintenance.
The trolleys were well-loved and highly utilized in their early years, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said. They were frequently used for local weddings, and between 3,000 and 5,000 people rode on the trolleys during Rodeo Week, Johnson said.
Usage had decreased in recent years and stalled out entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the trolleys typically broke even cost-wise for the foundation, operation of the trolleys required a lot of time and effort from the Chamber’s administrative staff. The Chamber Foundation decided it was no longer interested in continuing the agreement with the city.
Last September, the Chamber proposed a new agreement with the city to transfer ownership of the two trolleys to the Chamber Foundation for one year while its staff attempted to find a new, local owner for the trolleys. If that did not occur within the year, the trolleys would return to city ownership.
The city chose instead to search for a local buyer itself, but the search ultimately proved fruitless.
“We were really hopeful the trolleys could be retained in Sheridan and hoped there would be a local buyer — someone interested in putting some time and love into the trolleys,” Johnson said. “We’re disappointed it worked out the way it did, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on the city’s part. They went through their processes and offered them locally. In addition, our staff made calls to several venues, but nothing came of it.”