August 12, 1954 - June 2, 2021
A. Curry Burgland, 66, of Sheridan, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Curry was born on August 12, 1954, to Alvin H. “Sonny” and Eva E. (Lenzen) Burgland in Douglas, Wyoming.
Curry worked for and retired from BNSF. He also worked in the concrete business and as a mechanic. Curry was known to be able to fix most anything.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and had many “toys” (cars, trucks, 4 wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles. Curry thoroughly enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his grandkids, Jake and Trinity, and long rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was very persistent when faced with a challenge. Curry spent 9 months training his cat “Skitty” to use the toilet rather than a litter box. He enjoyed listening to music and had a large collection of vinyl records, CD’s, and tapes.
Curry was preceded in death by his mother, Eva E. Burgland and father, Alvin H. Burgland, and brother-in-law, Andrew Tillard. He is survived by his daughter, Katina Van Buskirk and her husband, Wyatt of Chapin, SC, their children Braden Harris and Jake Van Buskirk; daughter Cassie Schwartz and her husband Joe, of Sheridan, WY, their children Trinity Burgland and Otto Schwartz; sister, Barbara Tillard of Douglas, WY; niece, Tara Davidson (Corey); nephew, Ty Tillard (Megan); and many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Kalif Shrine Center in Sheridan. A graveside service is planned for 1:00 pm Monday, June 28, 2021, in Douglas at the Park Cemetery with a picnic at the Douglas Washington Park following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the Kalif Shrine Travel Fund, PO Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the Kalif Shrine Travel Fund, PO Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.