A. Curry Burgland, 66, of Sheridan, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Kalif Shrine Center in Sheridan. A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, in Douglas at the Park Cemetery with a picnic at the Douglas Washington Park following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the Kalif Shrine Travel Fund, PO Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.