A. Joe Baker, 75, Sheridan, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Billings Clinic. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 4 – 5 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. A celebration of life and military honors will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Philip Wold officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a cookie reception at the church. Following the reception, interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.