October 29, 1931 – January 13, 2021
Ada Profaizer, 89, passed away peacefully with family at her daughter’s home in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 13, 2021. Ada was born in Revo, Italy and grew up in the Tyrolian village of Tret, on October 29, 1931. She married Elio Profaizer from Fondo, Italy, and they started a family with daughter Anna and son Frank. In 1960, Elio immigrated to the United States. Ada and the children joined him in 1961, without benefit of speaking English and having to leave Italian family behind. They began their new life in America, working hard, learning and adapting to a new culture. In 1966, they welcomed daughter Julie.
Ada was devoted to her family as a homemaker and shared her talent of sewing and altering clothing for people through the years and making many friends. Her generosity and warmth welcomed all. She was an angel on earth to many; her kindness and her love for God was evident in her daily life. She loved to laugh, having a witty sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elio; her parents Maria and Basilio Iori; brothers, Egidio, Rodolfo, Vittorio, Aldo; and sisters Tullia, Irma, and Silvia. She is survived by her children Anna Nebel of Sheridan, Wyoming; Frank (Jean) Profaizer, and Julie Borgaard (Leon Els) of Cheyenne; grandchildren Adam (Rae Ann) Nebel, Sarah (Josh) Pederson, Marr Nebel, Brian (Katie) Profaizer, Steven Profaizer, Jordan Borgaard (Beth Journey) and Christian Borgaard; great grandchildren Jonah, Eden, Sammy, Esther, Hazer, Xander Journey, and Baby Profaizer-to-come; beloved nieces and nephews and cousins in the United States in Italy, and by the many friends she considered as family gathered in her life’s journey.
Ada’s Compassion for others included animals, children, and the less fortunate. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity organizations that provide service to these groups. A visitation and vigil was held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky chapel. A Funeral Liturgy was held at St. Mary’s Cathedral on January 23. Burial and committal were held privately.