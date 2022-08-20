September 25, 1927 – August 15, 2022
Adeline Hardee 94, passed away at The Legacy in Gillette, Wyoming August 15, 2022, after a short illness. She joins her 4 brothers, 2 sisters, a granddaughter and her parents in heaven who went before her. She was born September 25, 1927, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Joseph and Merejilda Trujillo. In 1944 she married Esekil Lopez. They had 4 daughters. They later divorced.
She worked many years at Woolworths downtown Sheridan and was known for her cheesecakes.
In 1972 she married Franklin Hardee and they moved to San Diego, California where she had quite an adventure so different from Wyoming. Franklin died in 1982 and she continued to live in California for another 25 years. She returned to Sheridan and in 2017 moved to The Legacy in Gillette, Wyoming.
As a child she grew up in Ucross, Wyoming and attended school in Clearmont.
She was a single mom in the 1950's and worked very hard for her family. In the harsh Wyoming winters, she would chop wood for the heat stoves. Though money was always scarce, she was able to buy her daughters new Easter dresses, dolls at Christmas and western outfits for the Sheridan Rodeo parade.
She is survived by her beloved sister Delores Habeck of Sheridan, Daughters Pat Fox of Phoenix, Eileen (Rod) Coulter of Gillette, Wyoming, Joann Yager and Marie (Steve) Melneck of Sheridan. 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held August 25 at 10 am at Bethesda Worship Center in Sheridan, Wyoming with pastor Les Hitchcock officiating. Lunch will follow.
Cremation has taken place and she will be interred with her parents at Sheridan Cemetery.