December 18, 1946 – December 18, 1946
Agnes Blaney of Sheridan, WY passed away Sunday, March 19th at home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 76.
Agnes was born in Sheridan on December 18, 1946, to the parents of Allen and Helen Tetschner. She lived in Sheridan her whole life. She graduated in 1965 from Sheridan High School.
She met Daniel Blaney in 1965 and married on February 4th, 1967. They were married for 44 years. They bought a house on Thurmond, where she lived for the next 56 years until her death. Agnes was most notably known as a bus driver for 45 years for SCSD 2 and Sheridan College. She truly loved her job. She was the only bus driver in the state of Wyoming that logged over 1,000,000 miles, she actually had approximately 1,113,000 miles logged. She had many other accomplishments, including coaching and refereeing while also being an athlete herself.
She decorated cakes for 15 years. She was the Sheridan High Class of 1965 reunion organizer. Agnes was an avid Shriner, Elk’s member, and Queen of the Nile in 2018. She was very active within her church while also directing and participating in many singing groups within the community. Agnes also had a heart for many of her college students and adopted Sheridan College athletes. She organized a hayride for 30+ years which traveled throughout town providing holiday cheer.
With her wonderful holiday decorations, Agnes' home was always easy to find. After retirement Agnes still enjoyed many activities within her church. She spent her free time with family and friends playing card games and had a special love for dominoes and pinochle. She loved the arts, puzzles, and holidays. Agnes was a loving mother, aunt, cousin, friend, and sister. She was a sassy, wild woman with a lot of personality and many jokes.
She will be missed by Toni Blaney- daughter in law, grandkids Hailey, Zach, Emily, and Madison. Her son Dan Blaney III (Kathy), grandkids Dan IV, Michael, Matthew, Josh and great grandson Harrison. Sister Karen Steir (John) and Fern Leach along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded by mother Helen Tetschner and father Allen Tetschner. Her husband Dan Blaney Jr, and son Cory Blaney. As well as siblings Carroll, Raymond Testchner and Shirley Wineburg.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the First Christian Church with Reverend C.V. Mullinax officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church.
Memorial Donations can be made to Sheridan Funeral Home in the name of Agnes Blaney, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY, 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.