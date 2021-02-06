July 10, 1918 - February 5, 2021
Agnes E. Tulley, 102 of Sheridan departed this life on February 5, 2021 at Westview Health Care Center. She was born in Buffalo, WY on July 10, 1918 to William John and Francis Sophia (Brown) Smith.
Agnes married Harlan N. Tulley on September 9, 1942 in Sheridan, they lived in Buffalo, Ten Sleep, Evanston and Sheridan. Mr. Tulley then transferred to the State Department and they went overseas living in Haiti, Nigeria and Ethiopia. They retired in 1970 and returned to Sheridan.
She is survived by two sons, William J. and Frederic H, several nieces and nephews and a very special grandniece. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. There will be no public service, a private memorial will be later at St. Peters Chapel. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
She will not see the sun rise in the east again, nor will she see the moon in all its brightness in the night sky nor will she feel the wind in her face nor the earth beneath her feet. Today she is going home. May the ancestors greet her and show the way. May her journey be joyful.