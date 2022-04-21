March 26, 1944 - April 14, 2022
Agnes Faye Mediate, a mother to all, at the age of 78, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on April 14, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Agnes was born Agnes Faye Bates on March 26, 1944 to parents Georgianna and Floyd Bates in Sheridan, Wyoming. She grew up on her family’s ranch on Lower Prairie Dog. She rode her horse Sugar, with perfect attendance, to the local Wakely School until she graduated 8th grade. She then proceeded to help family on the ranch and attend the American School of Correspondence. Where she received her high school diploma and graduated with the famous Everly Brothers. She then started her first job off the ranch at First Federal Saving Bank as a clerk.
Agnes then married the love of her life, Frank D. Mediate, on February 26, 1966. They started out their life together for a time at Downer Addition before moving to their current home on Big Goose. Where they raised three children, Crista, Carla, and George. She then spent her days taking care of her family and raising livestock. She was well known for turning scruby little calves into fat healthy cattle! She frequented the Sheridan Livestock Sales Barn weekly and became a pillar in the local agricultural community.
If she was not out feeding her bum calves she was caring for her family and community. She volunteered for more than 20 years at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was also the president of the Big Goose Community Club House where many community celebrations were held.
Agnes was also known as a woman of many skills. She built many buildings on her family’s farm as well as her home. Grew her own garden for her family, canned her own food, and sewed many of the family’s clothes. She also enjoyed riding horses on the farm and family hunting trips to the mountains. She loved fishing. She could spend hours with a pole and a book in hand. It didn’t matter if she caught anything. She just loved taking her family and husband to the great outdoors for an adventure! In recent years she spent her time watching old westerns.
Agnes is survived by her son, George Mediate and wife, Crystal. Her daughter Carla Kurtz and husband, Darryl. And Kris and Amber Powers. Grandchildren are Kyle, Logan, and William Mediate, Valerie Kurtz, Sierra, and Kolten Powers. Her sister Georgia Andreason.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Mediate, daughter Crista Mediate, mother Georgianna Bates, father Floyd Bates, sisters Virginia Sams and Nevada Greub.
Agnes, as a mother to all in the community, will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.
A public viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home on Friday, April 29, 2022. A celebration of life will take place after the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Dill officiating at Champion Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery immediately following memorial services. After services a reception will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Pallbearers: George Mediate, Kyle Mediate, Darryl Kurtz, Kris Powers, Kolten Powers, and Mike Harper.
Honorary Pallbearers: Frank Mediate, Jim Mediate, Logan Mediate, and William Mediate
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.