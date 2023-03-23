Agnes Marie Blaney, 76, Sheridan, died at 7 a.m. Sunday March 19, at home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Christian Church with Reverend C.V. Mullinax officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Memorial donations can be made to Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, in the name of Agnes Blaney. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.