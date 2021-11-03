June 6, 1927 – November 2, 2021
Agnes was born on June 6, 1927 to Devillo and Ethel Bills in Inkster, Michigan.
She married Gilbert Vernier on 10/26/1946. They had three children, Diane (Mark) Hobson, Deborah (Donald) Watson, both of Sheridan and Michael (Lorrie) Vernier of Buffalo.
Agnes worked at the Northville State Hospital in Michigan for seven years. She resided in Wayne, Michigan, then moved to Wyoming in 1970. Agnes worked at the Wyoming Girls School for 17 years. She enjoyed working with the girls.
Agnes divorced Gilbert and married Roger Tranel. They lived in Buffalo until Roger's passing in 2008. Agnes then moved back to Sheridan. Agnes lived a full life and enjoyed her work with juvenile's.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Helen Applegren and Patricia Traskos and her brother Robert Bills.
She leaves behind her children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Agnes resided at Big Horn Care Center in Sheridan, WY.
At Agnes' request, Cremation has taken place. Inurment will be with her husband Roger Tranel at Willow Grove Cemetery, Buffalo, Wyoming with a private Graveside Ceremony.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.