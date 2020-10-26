Funeral services for Smokey Wildeman, 74 year old Buffalo resident who passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating.
Visitation will be held from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Private family Interment will be in Willow Grove at a later time.
Donations in Smokey’s memory may be made to the Summit Wesleyan Church in Care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.