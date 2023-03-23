November 29, 1958-March 12, 2023
Albert “Les” Leslie Hitchcock, resident of Sheridan, WY, formerly of Dodge City, KS, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the age of 64 years.
Les was born on November 29, 1958, in Ulysses, KS to Arthur LeRoy and Irene Melba (Scroggins). He was raised in Ulysses and graduated from high school there. He started college on a football scholarship at Oklahoma University, but was injured in the first semester, ending his football career. He then moved to Dodge City, KS to take a job as an automotive technician.
In 1978, he met Susan Bamberger and fell in love. The two were married April 9, 1988. Les, his wife, and their three children moved to Sheridan in 1993, where he spent the rest of his life.
Les was a highly skilled automotive technician who never met a car problem he couldn’t fix. In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Les was also a very active member of the community, serving on the Sheridan Veteran’s Council for 24 years, serving as a Girl Scout leader for several years and volunteering wherever he could.
Les was also an ordained minister with the Church of God of Prophecy and spent most of his adult life sharing the gospel and helping lead people to Jesus. He was dedicated learning and growing in his relationship with God and was working towards a master’s degree in theology.
Les was always looking to serve and care for others. He would talk to anyone and never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor, and his main goal was to show the love of Christ to others. Les loved his family and spent most Sunday nights having dinner with them. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was the ultimate family man.
Les was preceded in death by both his parents, and grandson Logan Robert Kerr. He leaves behind his wife, Susan Elaine Hitchcock; children Jennifer Bamberger, Ronald Bamberger. Leslie Kerr (Hitchcock) and her husband Josef Kerr; grandchildren Arielle Kerr, David Kerr, Eliza Kerr, and Quinn Forister; siblings Arthur Hitchcock and Donna McEachern (Hitchcock); as well as many extended family members.
A Celebration of Life is at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be in the fellowship hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, cash gifts for his widow may be mailed to Bethesda Worship Center at 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.