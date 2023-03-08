January 31, 1930 - February 26, 2023
Alexander “Alex” John Banks, 93, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Mountain View Living Center at the Veterans Administration in Sheridan, WY.
Alex was born on January 31, 1930, to Alexander John and Edith (Cox) Banks in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Alex grew up in a family of performers. His Mother and Father were a very popular dance team performing in exhibition performances throughout the Grand Rapids area. Following in their parents’ footsteps, in their teens, Alex and his sister Peni formed a dance team performing at every opportunity.
After his parents divorced, Alex now 14, left Michigan with his mother for California, settling in Los Angeles. His sister, Peni stayed on with Mr. Banks Sr. in Michigan for a period of time then joined Alex and their mother in California.
After high school graduation, Alex worked in retail for the Sears and Roebuck Company.
According to Alex, the day I turned 21, “I woke up with my sister Peni standing at the foot of my bed crying. She was holding my draft notice.” Alex served with the U.S. Army in Berlin Germany from 1947 to 1951 upon his honorable discharge he returned to Los Angeles.
Soon after, Alex was employed as a dance instructor at the Veloze Yolanda Dance Studio. The dance team of Veloze Yolanda was one of Hollywood’s most popular tango dancing teams in films at that time.
An opportunity came along for Alex to work for the Western Costume Company, a costume supplier to the movie studios. Alex once commented, “I had no experience working for a costume company, I didn’t feel I was qualified, but as I toured the company’s racks of costumes and started to identify which costume was worn in which movie and by what actor I was hired on the spot.”
During his career at Western Costume, Alex met numerous film stars of the time. For example, during a Sheridan Press interview Alex recalled an amusing anecdote, “I once told James Coburn how much I enjoyed his performance in the film musical, ‘Paint Your Wagon.” James Coburn replied with a big laugh, “Alex, that wasn’t me—that was Lee Marvin!” Years went by before James Coburn came into Western for a fitting, as soon as he saw me, he laughed and gave me a hug, he was such a good guy!”
After retiring from Western Costume Alex then moved to Sheridan with friends where he opened Coffeen Antiques and returned to his greatest love, singing and dancing. His first appearance at Sheridan’s WYO Theater was in the role of Victor Valsco in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park. His stellar performance subsequently led him to produce 4 variety shows at the WYO Theater starring Alex and his friends.
He taught tap and ballroom dance lessons at Studio 48, appeared in several short films shot in and around Sheridan, volunteered as an entertainer having performed at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Green House Living for Sheridan, Emeritus at Sugarland Ridge and taught weekly tap classes at the HUB.
Alex once explained, “When I was 7 years old, my mother gave me her old records from the 1920’s and 30’s, although it was a little before my time, that type of music became my favorite. Music during that time was written for singers to tell a story.”
Alex will always be remembered for his voice, his hugs, and his ability to tell a great story. He will be missed.
Alex is survived by his Nephew Mike Aron, wife Gloria and family.
In Lieu of Flowers, Alex requested “give a hug”
A Gathering to honor Alex will be held at a later date.
