December, 1, 1933 – December 8, 2020
Alexander (Lex) Denson, Jr., retired rancher, passed away on December 8, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in December of 1933, Lex was raised on Ranch Creek in Southeast Montana—the third of three brothers born to Alex and Susie (Borgrevink) Denson. In 1941, the family moved to the ranch on the Powder River where Alex continued to purchase additional properties that were eventually sold to each of their sons.
Lex graduated from Powder River County High in 1951 and attended college at University of Montana in Missoula where he met Pearl Opalka of Kalispell, MT on a blind date. He recalled seeing her for the first time as she walked down the stairs of the sorority house to meet him. It was a love story that lasted through 66 years of “easy living” as he referred to their life together until she passed in August of 2020.
After graduating from college in 1956 with a degree in geology and mathematics, Lex went to work for Standard Oil and lived in Powell, Worland and Casper, WY for a short time. In October of that same year he was called to serve in the Air Force. While in the service Lex and Pearl moved around to bases in Texas, Mississippi, and Washington, where they enjoyed traveling and seeing a world outside of the Montana. When given the chance though, Lex took the opportunity to buy the home ranch from his father and returned to Montana with his wife and young daughter, Susan, to begin a successful life of ranching. A second daughter, Jill, was born in 1961.
He was a man who enjoyed learning new things, including gaining his pilot’s license for small aircraft. He and the family were known to fly into Billings where there are now many stories of driving around the city in the co-owned courtesy car, but always making sure his wife and daughters made it to the stores to shop—a continued favorite pastime with a special penchant for shoes and coats. He owned a share of a four-seater Cessna 170B plane and a favorite memory was an adventure to visit his parents who were wintering in southern Texas. Dad flew the family safely down and back through a number of challenges, including fog, flat tires and Christmas dinner from an airport vending machine.
Lex’s love of innovating on the ranch was apparent as he began building a system to irrigate the fields to harvest more hay. In the variable climate of Southeastern Montana this was a game-changer in the dry years. Every time they were about to get ahead, dad went and bought more land. He eventually sold the Powder River property for a larger ranch on Otter Creek.
In 1980 he purchased the family cabin in the Big Horn Mountains. He thought he was crazy to spend that much for a cabin. Now in the family for over 40 years, it has been a central gathering point that has seen snowmobiling, fishing, hiking, campfires and so much fun.
He loved animals and nearly every photo of him has a dog resting on his lap.
Lex and Pearl made the decision to retire from ranching at 65 and sold the ranch on Otter Creek. They bought some property and built a house on a canal on Marco Island, FL. He joined the Shrine and, to the surprise of both his daughters, took up clowning. It was a reach to see the hard-working man now in a clown suit, entertaining children with balloon animals and an endless supply of antics.
They spent the winters in Florida and summers at the cabin in the Big Horn Mountains. Both of them remarked how those summers held some of their favorite memories. Lex spent endless hours building birdhouses and then creating barriers to keep the squirrels from getting into them. He was an avid fisherman who taught the entire family the secrets of the fish, “If you can see the fish, the fish can see you.”
Their love of travel led them to several trips abroad after they retired. They went on cruises in the Caribbean, traveled through China twice and visited Europe traveling to Russia, Norway and many other countries. They enjoyed their travels and had many stories about their experiences.
They eventually sold the Florida home, buying homes in Surprise, Arizona and Sheridan, Wyoming where they enjoyed being closer to family in Montana and Wyoming and to the Broadus snowbirds in Arizona. Dad continued to enjoy his Shrine activities until he was unable to participate, but remained an active member in the Shrine, Masonic Lodge and Elks.
Lex was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl, and his parents. He is survived by his daughters Susan (Gary) Jerke of Gillette, WY and Jill Terry of Sheridan, WY, brothers Ross (Faye) Denson of Ashland, MT, Dan (Barbara) of Sheridan, WY, grandchildren Jason (Ashley Landis) Thomas, and Jayme (Tom) Fox, Jennifer (Nathan) Cox, Paul (Katlyn) Bowman, Ryan (Elizabeth) Jerke, and great-grandchildren Gage Fox, Madelyn Cox, Liliana Cox, Landon Bowman, Graham Jerke and Kate Jerke. He is also survived by Seuss, his little black schnauzer.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate the lives of Lex and Pearl Denson for a viewing at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Broadus, MT on Friday, December 18, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. A joint funeral service will be held at the Congregational Church on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions there is a capacity limit of 70 and all must wear masks to ensure a safe event. There will be a reception held at the VFW Hall after the graveside services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or local food bank.
