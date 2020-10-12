Alice Fuller passed away at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyoming on October 7, 2020. She was born on the family homestead on Pass Creek near Parkman, Wyoming in 1925 to Ray and Irma Powers. She married Lawrence S. Fuller Jr. (“Bud”) in 1944, who preceded her in death in 1987.
She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Mallon (Jerry) of Dillon, Mt., Millicent Serna (Fred) of Sheridan, WY., and Suzanne Voss (Todd) of Helmville, MT., and by seven grandchildren, Christine Hansen, Diane Mallon, Erin Ross, Suzanne Serna, Peter Serna, Alice Morrow and Zachary Voss, and by eight great-grandchildren.
Alice grew up on her father’s ranch on the Little Horn south of Wyola, MT., with 6 brothers and sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. Bud and Alice ranched on the Little Horn River, until Bud’s death, when Alice moved to Dayton, Wyoming.
A naturalist, her deep understanding of nature was manifested on the ranch and in her art. Her strong belief was that nature was the only honest thing. Her favorite subjects were the hills, mountains, animals, and scenery of her ranch surroundings, as well as abstracts and collages.
She enjoyed having students and fellow artists and could frequently be heard encouraging them to “loosen up, have fun!,” and her own artwork often featured brilliantly colored animals and scenery.
A prolific artist, her paintings can be found in many local homes and around the country as well as the Governor’s mansion in Cheyenne at one point.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time.
“Don’t worry about the small strokes and don’t be afraid to lay on the color”
