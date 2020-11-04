A private family graveside service for Alice Jeanette Harnish, 80 year old Sheridan resident who passed away Monday morning at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, will be held Friday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in Sheridan with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. Donations in Alice’s memory may be made to Bethesda Worship Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital mailed in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.