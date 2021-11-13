1936 - 2021
Allen Orrick (Ike) Fordyce, born in 1936, passed away after a long illness, February 2021 in Austin, Tx. where he lived with his wife Jane.
Ike lived a large, varied and interesting life. Thankfully his humor, stories and his art will live long into the future. He will be missed by many, but he would be the first to say "I”m not gone I'm just chasing the light".
Ike grew up on his parent’s ranch the Bar 13 in Big Horn, where he learned how to be a good horseman, roper and a good operator. He had a competitive nature and strove for excellence in everything he did. He did well in rodeos, once tied the fastest calf at Bill Eatons' Day. He had many good horses, sold them well. He was always generous lending his good ones to friends who won many events and polo matches on them.
As a young man he worked at Eatons' Ranch where he met his first wife, Gwynne Jones. Together they had two daughters, Shirley and Elizabeth. He graduated from Colorado A&M. For a brief time he taught English in a private school in Massachusetts but his roots in the West brought him back home. Over the years, he managed his fathers Allen’s ranches: Buffalo Creek Ranch in Leiter; the Bar 13 in Big Horn, the NX bar in Decker Mt., and the Home Ranch and the Lazy S Quarter Circle in Sheridan.
He went on to own several well kept ranches including the Weltner Place, Lazy S Quarter Circle, Dow Prong and the Wagon Hammer. Ike, and Gwynne managed and subsequently bought the TP Dude Ranch which he ran for ten years until it was sold in 1972.While managing TP his passion for polo took hold. He loved everything about the game. Starting in 1962 he provided horses for guests, wranglers and friends alike.
He was very instrumental in the growth and continuation of polo in the Big Horn community. Due to his generosity and spirit, the sport is still thriving in Big Horn today. Ike's passions and his many interests including, roping, polo, skiing, flying and photography led him to live in many places; including Wyomimg, Colorado, South Carolina, New Mexico, Idaho and Texas.
His love of photography and his dedication motivated him to wait patiently for the correct light, which allowed him to capture the natural beauty, no matter where he was living. In Arizona, he met and married Jane in 1990, a fellow artist. The two spent the next 30 years creating not only beautiful works of art but a beautiful life together. Ike was a prolific story teller and joker with a quick wit and disarming laugh. In his last months he and Jane worked tirelessly to publish a book of stories based on the experiences of his life. The title could not be more fitting. Let The Good Luck Happen.
Cremation has already taken place.