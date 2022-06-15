December 1951 – June 12, 2022
On June 12, 2022, with family by his side, Alois James Gorzalka, known as Big Al to many, left us here on earth and headed to the great hunting ground above where fishing is abundant, and he can kick back and have a cold one while swapping stories about the big one that got away!
On December 29, 1951, during a 10-day leave from the Army, he married Frances Elaine Pinder. They had four children, Nancy Reinke (Dan Rederth), Jim (Dana) Gorzalka, Jeff Gorzalka and Natalie (Kelly) Peabody. Al is also survived by grandchildren Jay (Michelle) Reinke, Nikki (Jake) Kendrick, Matt and Jenna Gorzalka, David (Marisa) Gorzalka, Justin (Jenna) Gorzalka, Kassie (Skye) Allbright and Kelsey Peabody. His great-grandchildren are Mason and Timber Steir, Ashton and Haylee Wagenor, Lyric and Loralei Gorzalka, Zander and Aurora Gorzalka, Bradford and Lucie Brisbin, Lawrence and Guinevere Gorzalka and Nolan Allbright.
Al was born on September 16, 1930, to John J. and Anna Elizabeth (Sikora) Gorzalka in their original house that his dad built on their Middle Dutch Creek (now Dow Prong) homestead located about 20 miles southeast of Sheridan. He was the youngest of eight children. He was christened on October 13, 1930, as “Aloysius” Gorzalka and his godparents were John and Mary (Sikora) Kawulok.
He attended Middle Dutch School (District 35) beginning in 1936 where he would walk one mile to school. Mr. Val Senff was his teacher. It was a Polish community, so he went to school with Kobielusz, Bocek and Gomendi kids. It was difficult to speak English as everybody in the valley spoke Polish, but he enjoyed learning and reading all the books, so his teacher advanced him from first to third grade. As there weren’t enough students later on, Middle Dutch closed down and he went to Lower Dutch Creek School about five miles away. Because his bother Tony was getting married and moving off the homestead and his brothers Frank, Paul, and Mike were all in the U.S. Army, Al quit school after 8th grade to work the home place.
The day after Al turned 21, on September 17, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Sill Oklahoma where he took 6 weeks artillery training and 6 weeks infantry training. While stationed at Saterai Valley, South Korea, (1952), Al received his General Equivalency Degree. On August 10, 1952, while driving jeep for the 27th Regiment in Mongdongvy Valley, South Korea, he was hit in the right shoulder with a piece of 4.2 mortar shrapnel at an area called Heartbreak Ridge and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He was in the 25th Infantry Division, 27th Wolfhound Regiment where he became squad leader of the Regiment’s counterfire platoon and was honorably discharged on June 17, 1953. Some of the medals he received were the Purple Heart Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the United Nations Korean Medal, the Japan Occupation Medal along with a U.S. Infantry Badge, the Combat Medic Badge and his U.S. Army Badge.
In March 1956, he and Frances moved to Dutch Creek where he continued to live until death. For 33 years, starting in the fall of 1958, he was a bus driver, first for Dutch Creek School and, when that school shut down in 1972, he drove bus for the Dutch Creek and Wyarno route where he bussed students to Central Middle School and Sheridan High School. Al’s real passion was being a bartender! He worked at the T&C Bar from 1968 to 1970 and then at the Elks from 1970 to 1985. When folks would come in and ask him what the latest Polack joke was, he’d just grin and say “You’re looking at him!”.
Some of his greatest enjoyments were hunting (with anyone who would go with him!), fishing with his buddies (especially Jim O’Daniels at Willow Reservoir and Joe Mentock at Lake DeSmet) and brandings (especially with Dave Belus). And he was one fierce competitor when it came to playing cribbage…which he did up until the end. There was no such thing as “letting” someone win…and it didn’t matter if you might only be 9 years old! He loved making vorzunka (polish whiskey) and plum cordial and he loved sharing it. However, at times, he was his own best customer!
From the time he moved to Dutch Creek until the end, as many know, he was a regular patron of the Wyarno Bar. Many a story was told by him…and of him! He was a legend!
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings John P., Mary (Manderfeld), Joseph, Paul, Frank, Tony and Mike, his wife, Frances and his son Jeff.
Al lived a good long life, and a celebration will be held on Sunday, July 3rd at 2 p.m. at his old stomping grounds, the Wyarno Bar. All are welcome to come out and share their favorite stories.
A special thanks to the VA Mountain View staff (for all the times they took care of Dad) and to the VA medical unit staff for their compassionate care. A very special thank you to VA home health care nurse Kathy Stoffel, RN and Dr. Martha Robison. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to honor Dad’s wishes to live out his life on Dutch Creek. They’re living proof that we do have angels here on earth!
A Celebration of Life is at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Wyarno Bar.
Contributions can be made to Mel’s Helping Hands, 770 W. 59th St., Casper, WY 82601 or the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801.
