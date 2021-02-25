December 21, 1930 - February 20, 2021
Life Review of Alvin “Dorin” McChesney
Dorin was born December 21, 1930 in Sydney, Montana to Velda C. and Elizabeth “Betty” L. (Ulrich) McChesney, joining his older sister Jackie Zank (Spokane) and followed by younger brother Denny McChesney (Kalispell, MT) and younger sister, Carole Bellinghousen (Bryan, TX).
He went home to be with God on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 90 years old. We have no doubt he greeted the Lord with a smile, a joke and a twinkle in his eyes.
He grew up in Sydney, MT where he graduated from High School in 1949. From there he went to work at Safeway in Billings, MT, transferring to Sheridan in 1952. He had big dreams and endless curiosity that led to a variety of jobs over the years, including several years in the retail clothing business which lead to his ownership of a local menswear store “The Thread Shed.”
He retired as an independent insurance agent but soon grew restless and continued working as a School Bus Driver to fill his time until retiring again. Through all his years, he had endless and enthusiastic inventive ideas, often recruiting his wife and children to test out his latest and greatest design.
After meeting at a Sock Hop, Dorin married his dance partner Joan Merrelle Flynn on October 5, 1951. They continued dancing together for 69 years. They loved to do-si-do with their friends in the Jeans & Queens Square Dance Club and hop-step-close-step during the Big Horn Mountains Polka Club dances.
He was also an active member of the Holy Name Catholic Church where he was the Bingo caller for many years. Dorin was also a member of the Elks Lodge #520 and Knights of Columbus Council #2104.
He enjoyed camping in the Big Horn Mountains with his family and passed on his love of music, frequently traveling to Minot music festivals and annually returning home for the Richland County Fair. After their children left home, Dorin enjoyed traveling with his bride taking several cruises, visiting Ireland and exploring America through bus tours.
In 1952, Dorin and Joan started their close knit and loving family with the births of their six children over the next 9 years. He is survived by his siblings, his wife Joan and his sons - Keevin (Nancy) of Capitola, CA; Ryan (Marcia) in Sheridan and Gregg (Kim) of Aurora, CO and Daughters – Ronna Wellman (Dana) of Greeley, CO; Pam McChesney of Aurora, CO and Lori (Mike) Moreland in Sheridan. Dorin leaves a wonderful legacy of love and family with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Dorin is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Dana Wellman and grandson, Brent Mulholland.
We will miss our husband, father, grandfather – our patriarch. We will miss his laughter and endless dad jokes. We thank the Lord for the years granted to us with Dad and find peace in the knowledge he is whole, healthy and in the presence of God, who he loved.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church on March 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Graveside services to follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Elks section.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.