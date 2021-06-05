A Celebration of Life for Andrew Marosok, Jr. (Moose) (Sonny) will be held on June, 12, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in the Elks section. Immediately following graveside there will be a service at First Christian Church, 102 S. Connor St., Sheridan, WY with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. A reception will be held at the church following the services. Memorials may be made in Andrew’s name to Moose Marosok Bench Fund, First Interstate Bank, 4 S. Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.