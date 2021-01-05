November 15, 1932 - Jan 1, 2021
Andrew “Moose, Sonny” Marosok Jr. hit the final playing field Jan 1, 2021. He was born November 15, 1932 in Dietz, WY to Andrew Sr. and Dorothy (Snively). Father Andrew Sr. “Spider”, worked in the Monarch Coal Mine. Sonny attended the one-room school in Dietz. Then the family moved to Sheridan. He entered 3rd grade at the old Central School. Another move closer to Kendrick Park where he “haunted” the swimming pool becoming proficient in swimming and diving.
In High School he entered into Football and Basketball and graduated in 1950. Afterwards he attended 1 year of Jr. College where he played Basketball.
1952 found him at Ft. Riley Kansas for Basic Training in the 181st Airborne Paratroopers, then Jump school at Ft. Benning, GA (42 jumps), Ft Bragg being his Base. He served 6 months in Panama and was proud to be in Honor Guard for President Eisenhower’s Inauguration.
He was honorably discharged in June 1955 as Sgt. 1st Class. Six days later he met SMH RN Betty Jayne. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on October 15, 1955 in Deadwood, SD. Their Honeymoon was a return trip home as both returned to jobs on Monday.
He worked for Kiewit Construction, Boyd’s Supermarket then Bondi Brother’s Grocery for 6 years. He was the Manager of Coca Cola Bottling for 31 years, then an office Manager for Champion Ferries for 17 years.
In 1955, Sonny started his 51 year career officiating for the love of kids; basketball at all levels in Montana and Wyoming, state championships, Football Referee, Umpired, some Legion baseball games, Babe Ruth, Little League and coached the Coca Cola Championship team (his sons Steve and Randy were on). Over the years he earned multiple awards and was inducted into the Wyoming Sports Officials Association Hall of Fame, receiving a ring and his photo hanging in Casper Event Center. After Refereeing, he served on the Football Clinic for Wyoming Activities Boards. He forged many friendships through Wyoming and Montana.
Betty had said, “Had there been a flea fight, Sonny would be refereeing it.”
He was an active member of the Sheridan Quarterback Club, a group that initiated Little Guy Football, donating his time as a referee and had Coca Cola donate refreshments to the cause. He was a member of the Referee Association and was a voting member for the state all-star team. He refereed the first WY/MT Basketball Game and first Shrine Bowl game, (his son Randy was on the team). He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Legion Clubs and was a member of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Betty, and children: Steve (Desiree), Randy, Scott (Lori), Terri and Toni. His grandchildren; Seth (Caitlin), Amber, Nicholas (Chrissy), Ian (Britnee), Andra, Gabrielle, Nicole, Danyelle (John), Dominic, Claire, Andrew (Michelle), Rebekah (Brad), Jessica (Joe), Brittany (Levi), Noah. Great-grandchildren: Audrey, Logan, Bella, Theo, John, Scott, Samson and Eden.
Surviving also are brother; Jim (Dixie) Marosok, sister; Dodie (Bob) Watt, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and referees.
His family felt his love and support in all their endeavors.
Memorials may be made in Andrew’s name to Moose Marosok Bench Fund, First Interstate Bank, 4 S. Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801
Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a public memorial service in the spring of 2021.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at championfh.com