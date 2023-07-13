1959-2023
Andrew Coy “Andy” Ebeling passed away in Billings, Montana at the age of 63 on May 6, 2023. Andy was born in 1959 in Andrews, Texas to W.O. “Bill” and Kay Ebeling. The family later moved to Big Horn, Wyoming.
Andy had a love of all sports but excelled at baseball and football in Texas, and at football later at Big Horn High School. He also had a lifelong passion for golf. He worked at Decker Coal for ten years. He was also a part-owner of the Bozeman Trail Bar. After attending Black Hills State and graduating with a business degree, he spent the rest of his working career as a professional painter and later at Wolf Creek Coal.
He is survived by his brother, Bill Ebeling Jr.; sister, Mindy Mohundro (Gary) of Tennessee; nephews, Chis Stewart, and Gary Lyn Mohundro of Tennessee; and Bill Ebeling III of Sheridan, Wyoming.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Andy was a man with a kind heart and many trusted friends who will miss him greatly. He was one of the best.
So long Huck!
A celebration in Andy’s memory will be held later at the Last Chance Bar in Big Horn, Wyoming.